KEARNEY — Gary Larsen is working nearly as hard in retirement as he did when he had his own construction business.
A member of First Baptist Church, he’s overseeing the volunteers who have been painting, sawing, hanging drywall and installing ceilings as they transform the former Kearney High School into First Baptist Church’s new home.
“I’ve been in some form of construction all my life,” he said.
In late 2017, as the congregation began the project, church members were asked to write down their skills. Larsen wrote down “carpenter” and was chosen from the flock to oversee this critical work. About a dozen men stepped forward to help, with four or six men regularly there at any one time.
“We’re all retired, so we’re not good past noon,” Larsen chuckled.
While professionals have done the electrical and plumbing work, volunteers have done the rest. The first project involved dividing several classrooms in half and framing the new walls.
Some, like Larsen, have years of experience. Others, like Kim Smith, do not.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Smith joined the First Baptist crew after retiring last September from 28 years in sales at Baldwin Filters. “This was all very new to me,” Smith said. “When I started, I was the go-fer. I had to learn how I could be more helpful. Gary’s taught me a lot.”
Like other volunteers, Smith hung doors, did framing and built walls. He put ceiling tiles high over the old classrooms that are now Sunday school rooms. Larsen also taught him how to use power equipment. Smith put in full days on the church project, but reduced his hours as the work became more physically intensive.
By the time the congregation moved into the former school in January, much of the building had been transformed.
The wrestling room became a temporary sanctuary, old locker rooms were turned into the church kitchen, and classrooms became Sunday school rooms and church offices. Since then, the major project has been turning the old south gym into the sanctuary.
Larsen said, “When we got to the building of the stage, it was a challenge to keep things moving ahead. One thing had to be done before another.” Professionals installed hearing loops in the sanctuary before the carpet was laid.
As work has progressed, Smith became Larsen’s assistant.
“I’m a lot more comfortable around power equipment now. I realize how important safety is. It was really interesting to build the stage. We really picked up speed,” Smith said.
They worked five days a week. Some days, teenage boys and college students have assisted, too.
On the crew since January has been Stan Murdoch. He retired as pastor at the end of 2017 and, as custom dictates, stayed away from the church for one full year to give the new leadership a chance to settle in. In January, he showed up, eager to help get the new church ready.
“I’m a go-fer,” he grinned. A neophyte at construction, he has learned to run nail guns, power saws and other tools. “I’ve been able to do things I could never do before. Gary taught me. I’m enjoying it very much,” Murdoch said.
The church had to dispose of items the Kearney Board of Education had left behind when it moved the high school to the 11th Avenue location. These items included bleachers, desks, chairs, filing cabinets and even lockers. The church had two sales in the gym, with proceeds going for the renovation. The Orphan Grain Train took desks and chairs. Kearney Kiwanians took items, too.
“A lot of it, we said, ‘if you can use it, take it,’ and a lot of it disappeared,” Smith said. “The stuff that didn’t sell, I took to a landfill.”
Other items were refashioned and used in construction. Cabinets became storage units in Sunday school rooms. Church member Wally Boden fashioned old wood from the hallways into tall tables for the fellowship area. A sound booth in the sanctuary was made from 3/4-inch sold oak paneling from the old school, as were coat hangers in the preschool area.
“I don’t think we realized how much we could reuse until we got involved. As we progressed, we used whatever we could reuse,” Smith said. “I bet on certain days more than 100 people were helping with the work. We had volunteers step up and say, ‘whatever you need, we’ll do. How can we help?’”
The men believe their labor reflects the church tenet of teaching, missions and caring. “You see people in church, and now that you work with them, it’s really neat. It’s not just building. It’s a lot more. The entire time, my hope and prayer has been that lives will be changed from the work we’ve done,” Larsen said.