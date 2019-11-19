KEARNEY — What requires 42 turkeys, 400 pounds of potatoes, 240 pounds of ham and 300 volunteers?
Answer: The 35th annual free community Thanksgiving dinner set 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at the Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave.
By now, nine days before Thanksgiving, the food has been ordered. It is attracting 300 volunteers that worries Tina Sheets.
Sheets is the work coordinator for Kearney Area Concerned Citizens, the group that has put on the dinner since 1984 to be sure nobody has to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone.
“Scheduling, calling and getting everything and everyone organized is stressful, but once it’s in full swing, I love it,” said Sheets, a volunteer for more than 15 years. Co-chairs for the third year are Marc and BamBe Currie.
As always, the menu will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, salad, desserts and beverages, including tea, coffee, water and punch. Desserts are donated by the public.
A handful of volunteers served 135 people that first year.
Last year, KACC served nearly 1,400 people, including dinners delivered to shut-ins. Meals also go to employees and inmates at the Buffalo County Jail.
Potato-peeling and other preparations will start at 8 a.m. Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. The same group of senior citizens attack the potatoes every year at the Old Town Hall. “We put out a tarp and 400 pounds of potatoes, and they cut them up, boil them and drain them,” Sheets said.
Also on that Wednesday, volunteers will slice vegetables, mix stuffing, assemble relish trays and prepare the ham. Youths from YRTC will show up to prepare the hall. Decorated tables fill the main room. The back room will be emptied and rearranged so volunteers can fill plastic foam containers for carry-out dinners on Thanksgiving Day. The prepared food is stored overnight in a refrigerated trailer donated by Cash-Wa.
Around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, a dozen or so volunteers arrive to cook 40 turkeys in roasters outside the hall.
By the time the sun comes up, volunteers begin arriving from Kearney and beyond. Students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney who can’t go home for the holiday show up. A mother and daughter come from Watertown, Mass., every year. New residents pitch in to meet people in Kearney. Two or three generations of Kearney families volunteer together.
Last year, the effort served 48 turkeys, 35 pans of dressing, 260 pounds of ham and much more.
The only tough part is finding volunteers to clean up when it’s all over.
“If we get 10 to 12 people, we can get cleaned up in a hour,” Sheets said.
Youths from YRTC return to mop the floors. “They do a great job,” Sheets said.
Volunteers may call Sheets and leave a message at 308-234-1746. Or, they can simply show up after 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
