KEARNEY — Church groups, Scout troops, nonprofits and other volunteers are invited to ring bells during the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign, which begins Nov. 29.
Ten kettles will be located around Kearney. Using volunteers rather than paid staff allows the Salvation Army to use its money for social needs.
Volunteers may register for specific times and sites at www.registertoring.com
The Christmas Kettles will accept cash donations or digital gifts via Kettle Pay, a digital giving process. People also may give at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kearney.
