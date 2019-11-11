KEARNEY — Church groups, Scout troops, nonprofits and other volunteers are invited to ring bells during the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign, which begins Nov. 29.

Ten kettles will be located around Kearney. Using volunteers rather than paid staff allows the Salvation Army to use its money for social needs.

Volunteers may register for specific times and sites at www.registertoring.com

The Christmas Kettles will accept cash donations or digital gifts via Kettle Pay, a digital giving process. People also may give at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kearney.

Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.