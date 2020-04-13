KEARNEY — More than 5,600 customers were without electricity at one time or at multiple times on Sunday.
“The wind was so strong the powerlines were galloping,” said Grant Otten, a media relations specialist with Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus.
The average wind speed Sunday was 29.2 mph, but northerly gusts were clocked at speeds as high as 53 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The powerful winds lasted throughout Sunday and well into early evening, causing continual headaches for power customers and the crews attempting to re-energize power lines.
Otten said there were multiple outages that began at 6:58 a.m. Sunday and lasted until 6:09 p.m., although 12 of NPPD’s commercial customers went through the night without electricity.
Otten said the strong winds caused powerlines to swing and sway, a movement referred to as galloping. When individual lines slap several times, the power to those lines automatically is shut down.
He said there were many smaller outages, but numerous customers experienced intermittent loss of energy and spent Sunday with their power being restored only to be knocked out again.
“It was kind of a wacky deal,” Otten said.
Sunday’s first outage knocked out 5,652 customers. There were four additional blackouts that left 500 or more customers without power. The customer count on each was: 2,888, 575, 1,452 and 1,130. In addition, there was an outage that knocked out 372 customers along with many other minor outages, Otten said.
The windy day interrupted power to traffic signals at some Second Avenue intersections and to some major businesses. The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home and Compute North Data Center both were without power for 30 minutes.
Otten said power to 12 commercial customers who had agreed to go without power overnight was being restored today.
Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse, a retail account executive for NPPD, went on Facebook Sunday to announce that city of Kearney crews were working on traffic controls and hooking up generators to make sure water and sewer systems functioned.