KEARNEY — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. The mile-long walk is free, but donations are encouraged.
Also planned are live entertainment, free food and a ceremony honoring individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
Event sponsors include Runza, Platte River Radio, KSNB Local 4, Schrock Medical Clinic, AseraCare Hospice and Kearney Regional Medical Center, among others.
To register as an individual, sign up as a team captain or join a team, visit alz.org/walk.
