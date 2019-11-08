KEARNEY — Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces this holiday season with a toy drive. It starts Saturday at the Walmart Supercenter, 5411 Second Ave.
Shoppers will receive a list of suggested toys. They may purchase a toy and drop it off Saturday with Salvation Army Envoy Steven Dahl, who will be in uniform in front of Walmart. Or, they may drop off a new toy at the Salvation Army, 1719 Central Ave., through Dec. 20.
Toys will help The Salvation Army provide Christmas assistance to local children and families in need.
“The public’s generosity helps The Salvation Army and Goodfellows provide many children with Christmas toys they would not receive otherwise,” Dahl said.
During the past 30 years, Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated to assist 23 million Americans each year with a range of social services that help families overcome poverty.
To learn more or get involved, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.
