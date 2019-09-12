ALMA — A suspect accused of robbing an elderly couple in March has escaped from inpatient drug treatment at CHI Health St. Francis Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Grand Island.
Davontay Wilcox, 26, of Kearney was granted a medical furlough June 28 to attend inpatient drug treatment. On July 30, Wilcox was granted a continuance of a hearing in Harlan County District Court because he was in treatment and wished to attend the hearing.
According to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox walked away from treatment in August. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Wilcox’s arrest. The sheriff’s office asked anyone with knowledge about his whereabouts to contact local police departments.
Wilcox is scheduled to appear Friday in Harlan County District Court.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
In June, Wilcox pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm to commit a felony, robbery, burglary and terroristic threats, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and criminal mischief. He also now will be charged with felony escape.
On March 11, an elderly Harlan County couple was robbed at gunpoint at 7:30 a.m. at their house along Highway 136 between Oxford and Orleans. The suspects, later identified as Wilcox; Brock Teel, 29; Rylie Bryson, 19; Jake George, 22; and Damecius Grigsby, 23, all of Kearney, allegedly forced their way into the house, confronted the couple and stole collectible coins, $1,000 and a cellphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.