Kearney Tire & Auto Service shared this video on Facebook with the caption, "I couldn't be more proud of our officers on the KPD. We were out of town on Sunday and this kind officer stopped to rescue ol glory and show the respect it deserves when our holder broke. We were called right away with the issue and we were so thankful. We are blessed by each officer and hold them in the highest regard for all they do to keep us safe. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You!!" Video courtesy Kearney Tire & Auto Service.
Breaking
special report
Watch now: Kearney police officer stops to 'rescue' flag at Kearney Tire & Auto Service
-
- Updated
Most Popular
-
Amherst mourns student’s death; Talon Trampe was a joy to be around
-
Alligator spotted in Kansas creek; officials seek to catch it
-
Kearney woman gets three years in prison for robbing elderly Harlan County couple
-
The World's outdoor theater will start showing movies next week
-
Ricketts to further ease coronavirus restrictions on bars, restaurants, gatherings
Promotions
Latest Local Offers
Contests & Events
Help us celebrate Flag Day - View the Flag Day gallery sponsored by Ashley Furniture and Tim’s Auto.
Create a custom meme for your Dad, and qualify to win great prizes from Bruce Furniture and Builders of Kearney!