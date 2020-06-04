KEARNEY — Thanks!
That’s what the city’s safety forces said Wednesday afternoon to Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Under the blazing sun, fire engines and police cruisers rolled by KRMC’s Emergency Room entrance with their lights flashing and their sirens blaring.
From there, they headed north to Good Sam for repeat performances at the hospital’s east and west entrances.
The event was the brainchild of Kearney Police Capt. Mike Young.
“We just wanted to recognize the local health care professionals who have been battling the front lines of COVID-19 for months now,” he said. “They’ve done an outstanding job. It was time to give back to them and thank them.”
City officials spoke briefly at both events. KPD Chief Bryan Waugh thanked health care workers for “the risks you are taking in your personal lives and for us.”
Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller said he never imagined a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic, but “you guys are brave.”
Mayor Stan Clouse said, “As I look at Kearney’s health care workers, it’s humbling. We have some of the best professionals in Kearney. We are so much better because of the work you do,” he said.
Clouse added that out-of-towners had told him that Kearney was “doing something right” in managing the virus. The city currently has the 12th highest number of cases in Nebraska, but it sits between the hot spots of Grand Island and Lexington, where case numbers of 1,053 and 839, which ranked third and fifth in the state, respectively, as of Wednesday.
“Thank you. Keep up the good work,” Clouse said.
In response, KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun said that the greatness of a community is most accurately reflected by its compassion.
“We prepared for the worst and hoped for the best. We found comfort in each other,” he said.
At the moment, Kearney Regional has one hospitalized COVID-19 patient. Calhoun praised the way his hospital staff set up special areas to care for COVID-19 patients while continuing its everyday mission of delivering babies, caring for acutely ill patients and more.
“Our hearts go out to all who have suffered, but our community is blessed. I have a deep sense of gratitude for our great city,” Calhoun said.
“We know we’re not out of this, but we sleep a whole lot better knowing we have you. The support we have received is overwhelming. I am humbled by your effort,” he said.
Good Sam had brief ceremonies on both sides of the hospital because it received COVID-19 patients and assessed them on the east side, Young said, and treated them in rooms and the intensive care unit in the west wing.
Good Sam President Mike Schnieders shared his thoughts as well.
Young said, “It takes a whole community of medical professionals to do what our medical staffs have done. This wasn’t about us. It was to recognize the medical community.”