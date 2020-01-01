KEARNEY — At 4:30 a.m. every Thursday, long before dawn, eight men arrive at Prince of Peace Church to make coffee, scramble 18 dozen eggs, fry bacon and fill a roaster with sausage and gravy.
At 5:45 a.m., the cooks, all eager volunteers wearing identical blue knit shirts, serve breakfast to roughly 70 men.
At 6:15, they all gather for a video and a discussion.
This is Watchmen, a Catholic men’s group that meets weekly to share food and faith. Made up of men from Prince of Peace and St. James Catholic Church, it’s been thriving for eight years and shows no signs of slowing down.
“Eight years of a men’s group? Eighty meeting for breakfast every week? We want to celebrate what God has done,” said Steve Niedbalski, a Prince of Peace member and Watchmen committee member.
An identical evening session on Mondays attracts between 15 and 20 men. No food is served, but words and ideas fly.
“All of us recognize the desperate need of men to know the truth of the Catholic church and the fullness of the faith,” said Joe Methe, a committee member who attends St. James.
Becoming ‘fully alive’
The name Watchmen comes from Ezekiel 3:17, where God puts a man at the walls of a city to protect people and says, in effect, “I appointed you a watchman for the nation.”
The group meets for 13 weeks in the fall at Prince of Peace, 2407 W. 56th St., and 13 weeks in the winter/spring at St. James Catholic Church, 3801 Ave. A.
About a dozen men sit at each table. Some sit at the same table each week; others move around. Some attend weekly, while others come when they can.
This year they are studying “The Vision of Man Fully Alive,” a look at the leadership role of men and how to overcome the temptations and struggles men face in a culture that attacks “authentic manhood,” Methe said.
“We share our stories,” said Jim Dubas, a Prince of Peace member. “This is where I am. This is where I’m going. It’s nice to know that there are 15 or 20 men who are not afraid to get together and talk about religion.”
The early years
For its first three years, the program was called That Man is You. It was based on a national program by that name.
“But we didn’t want to be tied to a national program, and, as good as it was, we didn’t always want to use their material,” Methe said. This fall, they selected content from That Man Is You because they found it valuable.
A committee of 12-15 men runs the program. They search for material on the internet, including formed.org, which is a Catholic site with movies, videos and other materials. Past topics have included “Grace Perfects Nature,” “Three Spiritual Foods” and “Initiators of Love.”
“Choosing a topic involves a lot of prayer and discernment,” Methe said. Attendees also may suggest future topics.
Niedbalski said the priests at Prince of Peace and St. James — Father Paul Colling and Father Joe Hannappel, respectively — are “very supportive. They’ve grown to trust that we won’t go off on a tangent or be controversial or bring up a topic that might be divisive,” he said.
“We know about Mass and the sacraments, but sometimes it’s easy to get lukewarm about it. This is different people talking about how they stay dedicated. We hope the guys are inspired about learning about our Catholic faith and using it in our lives,” he added.
Testimonies
Joe Wheeler, a Prince of Peace parishioner, values Watchmen deeply. “A lot of people in the world don’t believe the same things I do. At Watchmen, we may not all be on the same page about everything, but we are all reading the same book. The videos help me understand God and the Bible in a way I could not by sitting at home and reading it myself.”
Thanks to Watchmen, he said, “I feel closer to God than I ever have, and in getting closer to God, I have gotten closer to others in my life because I can see God in them.” The group also has led to deeper spiritual conversation with other men, Wheeler said.
“If I am left to learn/study the faith on my own, I won’t. I need this if I am going to continue to grow into the man my wife and my children deserve,” he said.
Another attendee, Mark Bowman, who attends St. James, was raised in a small Protestant church and became a Catholic 35 years ago. Thanks to Watchmen, he currently is studying to be permanent deacon for the church. “I truly believe God used this group to call me to my current path,” he said.
He said Watchmen has strengthened his prayer time, enriched his learning from Scripture, deepened his appreciation for his Catholic faith and made him try to be a better husband, father and grandfather. “Men need other men, and this keeps me accountable. Steel sharpens steel,” he said.
His wife Mary echoes those accolades. “He is more open and vocal about his faith and his faith life. His love for Christ shines through a little more than it used to. He was raised with a good Christian foundation. Through Watchmen he continues to build upon that foundation, serving others as best he can,” she said.
Donated leftovers
As the sun rises on Thursdays, discussion wraps up. Prayers are said. The men depart promptly at 7:15 a.m. Surplus food is taken to Crossroads Mission Avenue, the homeless shelter at 1414 E. 39th St.
The men leave refreshed and fed, both physically and spiritually.
“This is all about learning about our Catholic faith and using it in our lives,” Niedbalski said. “I’ve learned a ton about our faith. I’ve also come to know men I would not know. We have a relationship I would not have if this group did not exist.”
