KEARNEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in coordination with the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, plans to release water from Lake McConaughy to benefit downstream habitat used by threatened and endangered species.
Releases will start Monday and may continue through March 15.
The PRRIP is a basinwide effort by Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Interior to assist in the recovery of threatened and endangered species — whooping cranes, piping plovers, least terns and pallid sturgeon — in the Central and Lower Platte River.
A press release says the releases will be similar to historic river rises due to spring runoff in the Platte Basin upstream of Grand Island.
Historic high flows have helped remove vegetation from the riverbanks and kept the river wide and shallow with bare stretches of sand.
USFWS, PRRIP and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District staff will coordinate the releases, monitor weather and runoff conditions, and be prepared to scale back or end releases if required to minimize the risk of exceeding flood stage.
Current expectations include:
- Environmental account water traveling down the North Platte channel below Lake McConaughy will be increased by approximately 300 cubic feet per second to 700 cfs.
- The river will remain well below the designated flood stage of 6 feet at the city of North Platte.
- Flows downstream of North Platte are expected to be significantly below flood stage.
- Flows at Grand Island should be approximately 700 cfs, or less than 6 inches higher than current flows.
- In the Overton to Grand Island stretch, the river stage is expected to be less than 1 foot above normal levels for this time of year.
The press release also says PRRIP has liability insurance in the event of any associated damages related to the flow release.