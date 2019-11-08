KEARNEY — Motorists can expect to encounter a partial lane closure at Talmadge Street and Sixth Avenue, according to a press release from the city of Kearney.

The Public Works Department announced Thursday that Midlands Contracting will be lowering a water line west of Sixth Avenue on Talmadge Street beginning today.

