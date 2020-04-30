KEARNEY — Water releases from Lake McConaughy started Wednesday and continue until mid-June.
The releases will be coordinated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.
Goals are to maintain river flows of at least 3,400 cubic feet per second at Grand Island until June 20 while remaining below the Nebraska Weather Service flood stage of 6 feet at North Platte.
According to a PRRIP press release, habitat goals are to maintain and enhance the wide, open, unvegetated and braided river channel, and the occurrence of soil moisture and pooled water for parts of the food chain in lowland grasslands.
The intent also is to maintain and rehabilitate backwaters and side channels as spawning and nursery habitats for the aquatic community, and aquatic characteristics of lower Platte River habitats for animals, including the endangered pallid sturgeon.
The lake’s environmental account is dedicated to enhance streamflows to benefit threatened and endangered target species that also include whooping cranes, least terns and piping plovers.
The press release says the planned streamflow increases will be similar to historic river rises from spring runoff in the Platte Basin upstream of Grand Island. USFWS, PRRIP and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District officials will coordinate closely and be prepared to scale back or terminate releases if required by weather conditions.
PRRIP has liability insurance in place in the event of any associated damages related to the flow release.