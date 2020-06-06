KEARNEY — Police are asking protesters and Kearney residents to be respectful to each other and their views when they take to the streets today (Saturday).
“All we ask is that it remains peaceful, nonviolent and respectful to all views,” said Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh.
According to a Facebook page, at 4 p.m. today (Saturday) people will meet at the Museum of Nebraska Art with signs along 25th Street. At 6 p.m. the march will travel over to Second Avenue.
A fundraiser will start at 7 p.m. at The Otherside, 15 E. 24th St., where there will be live music and a silent auction. All proceeds will go toward the James Scurlock family in Omaha and other nonviolent Black Lives Matter charities.
The group, which doesn’t have a name on the Facebook page, has worked with Kearney police throughout the week to ensure a peaceful protest. However, should there be unrest or violence Waugh said officers are trained and prepared.
An adequate number of officers will be on duty this weekend and others will be available at a moment’s notice.
Waugh asked that protesters stay on the sidewalks, out of the street and not engage with motorists. He asked motorists and residents to have the same respect and not engage with demonstrators.
