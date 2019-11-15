KEARNEY — The S.A.F.E. Center invites businesses, groups and families to reach out to people affected by violence this holiday season.
1.They may “adopt” such families by providing a themed basket of items to encourage family time. Call 308-237-2599 to adopt a family.
2. Six area businesses and nonprofits will have Giving Trees. The public can pull an ornament from the tree, purchase items for the names on the ornament, and, by Dec. 16, deliver gifts to the place of purchase or to The S.A.F.E. Center for distribution to families.
Trees can be found at The S.A.F.E. Center, 620 E. 25th St.; Walmart, 5411 Second Ave.; Old Chicago, 115 S. Second Ave.; Buffalo County Community Partners, 1755 Prairie View Place; Midway Auto Outlet, 715 Central Ave.; and Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
3. The S.A.F.E. Center also needs financial donations, toiletries, food, paper products, gift cards and other items.
4. Financial gifts also can be donated through the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live event Dec. 5.
Last year, these efforts helped 150 people in 53 families and provided supplies to The S.A.F.E. Center’s shelter. The S.A.F.E. Center always needs gifts to sustain the needs of families, its office and shelter operations throughout the year.
“Unfortunately, many individuals and families in our area are living with violence in their homes or have recently left a situation and find this time stressful and challenging,” said Nikki Gausman, executive director of The S.A.F.E. Center. “We are pleased to partner with the community to help make our clients’ holidays a little brighter and to give them hope and support.”
The S.A.F.E. Center provides free, confidential services for those affected by dating violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and stalking.
To learn more, visit www.safecenter.org or call The S.A.F.E. Center toll-free at 877-237-2513.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.