EDITOR’S NOTE: Parishioners should check with their church for specific information about Easter.
KEARNEY — The COVID-19 pandemic has silenced church bells and emptied church parking lots, but churches will celebrate Easter both in person and digitally Sunday.
“Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we worship,” said the Rev. Joe Hannappel at St. James Catholic Church. “But we are still worshiping, and the church is still active even if we can’t gather in large groups.”
Elm Creek United Methodist Church Pastor Venedith Vargas is inviting families to join in a car parade at 2 p.m. at the church at 310 N. Tyler St. Horn honking, hooting and hollering will be part of the fun.
St. James is offering at-home activities and inviting people to send photos of what they’re doing as they pray at home. Masses have been postponed indefinitely at St. James during the pandemic.
St. James has been streaming its Masses and posted, or will post, services for Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and its website. The only service canceled this year is Easter vigil.
“I refer to it as ‘every household is part of the domestic church’ and encouraging people to stay at home and pray at home at this time of physical distancing,” Hannappel said
Deborah Schrader, pastor at The Lighthouse Church, said Easter will be different in some ways but “surprisingly, not that much” in other ways.
“So far it seems like people are doing pretty well. Mostly, they are really missing face-to-face interaction,” she said.
On eyewitnessbible.org, she found videos of so-called “eyewitness accounts” from people who knew or encountered Jesus. Each video came with a study guide with Scripture, historical context and discussion questions. Every day this Holy Week, starting with Palm Sunday, the church posted a video on its Facebook page.
The church also sent an email link to the congregation as a way to anticipate Easter and celebrate Holy Week.
On Good Friday, Lighthouse had a “grab-and-go” drive-thru experience where church members picked up “goodie bags” with crafts, treats, simple activities for children and communion elements for adults. The Good Friday service was livestreamed, and members were encouraged to participate in communion at home during the service.
On Easter Sunday, the church will livestream its 10:45 a.m. service.
“We have done our best to stay in touch with congregants, dropping off care baskets, making sure they know how to access the livestream services, letting them know of available community resources, and checking in to see if they have prayer or practical needs and how we can help,” Schrader said.
New Life Church offered “five ways to get ready for a great Easter at home” on its website, mynewlifechurch.com.
“With many families left to celebrate Easter at home without their normal traditions, we have provided some helpful suggestions that anyone in the community can adapt,” said the Rev. Dean Buse.
One of those is the Family Easter Jam, an interactive Easter celebration activity guide with ways to have “a fun, memorable and family-centered celebration around the Easter story,” he said.
The church had its Good Friday service online. It will stream its Easter service online at 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, with music, a message and Bible stories and music for children. Click the Easter button on mynewlifechurch.com.
First Baptist Church canceled the Seder meal it had planned for Maundy Thursday. For Good Friday, it posted a video reflection on its Facebook page. Its 10 a.m. Easter service will be livestreamed.
“We have a network of people staying in touch through this shutdown that has helped keep members’ spirits lifted,” said the Rev. Sean Dougherty, who is grateful for the technology that allows people to connect.
“I believe grandparents with nearby grandchildren have been deeply affected. Their time with their grandchildren fills them with such life, and no longer being able to have that time has really been hard. I’m so thankful for the video technology we have. Things would be much less manageable without it,” he said.
The tumult of COVID-19 also has affected Rabbi Mark Chism and his Synagogue Kehelate HaTzhara that meets every Saturday at the Salvation Army.
Passover began at sundown Wednesday, but the traditional Seder meal, a large gathering with rituals and foods, was not celebrated as a community event this year.
“People are supposed to gather, but the Torah says, for example, that if someone has leprosy, you should put that meal outside the camp to protect people. This is the same. How much fun would we have if we all got sick?” he said.