LEXINGTON — “We can’t do everything for everybody, but we can do something for somebody.”
That’s what Barb Vondras, president of the Plum Creek Quilters Guild, said when her group made 1,015 masks in 11 days for frontline responders and health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Kearney, 10 Dobytown Kiwanis members and friends have made 350 masks for Buffalo County health organizations, nursing homes, family, friends and staffs at offices and churches. They also have made masks for volunteers at Hot Meals USA, which is serving free lunches six days a week in the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot.
In Lexington, PCQG members from Elwood, Overton, Oconto, Callaway, Lexington and beyond got busy March 27 after Vondras got social media requests for masks.
“Most quilters are teased for having a stash of fabric, but in this case, it was such an opportunity because members could use the supplies they had, stay at home and keep their social distance,” Vondras said.
“We wondered whether some people would wear the masks if the fabric was colorful and patterned, but one fire chief said, ‘We don’t care what they look like; we just appreciate the added protection,’” she said.
The challenge was finding elastic. Initially unable to find any, guild members used a donated all-fabric pattern with fabric ties from Sew Creative, a store in Lincoln, but those masks were time-consuming to make.
“I put the word out that we were desperate for elastic, and it worked,” Vondras said. “Elastic started to trickle in. Chester’s Antiques in Lexington put out a request for elastic on its website. Thanks to the generosity of its customers, we were able to secure enough elastic to make our goal and beyond.”
The PCQG seamstresses went from making a few masks per day to many. One business even paid a guild member to stay home from work in order to sew masks for coworkers.
“Meeting the goal was fast and furious, but time was critical to get the fiber masks out to providers who are the superheroes in our communities,” Vondras said.
Guild members initially assumed public safety forces and health care workers would wear the masks simply as a protective barrier over heavier N95 masks, but the need has grown since local officials are urging the public to wear masks, too.
On April 9, the masks were delivered to 17 groups, including the Lexington Regional Medical Center, senior care centers, clinics, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, sheriff’s offices, EMT, Meals on Wheels, Handi Bus drivers, Dawson County Emergency Management and the public library. Guild members also made masks for family, neighbors and friends.
Elastic was a problem for the Kearney mask-makers, too. Demand quickly emptied Kearney shelves of ¼-inch elastic, so now the Dobytown group is making masks with fabric ties. They are using their own scraps of fabric.
“If someone in the community would like to provide elastic, thread and fabric, please notify us,” said Nancy Stritt, one of the seamstresses.
Dobytown Kiwanis members are paying for this project themselves, but those who receive a mask are asked to donate to Hot Meals USA. It costs Hot Meals $2.25 to serve each meal, and it is serving more than 1,000 meals a day. Dobytown has donated $500 to Hot Meals.
Both Dobytown Kiwanis and PCQG members are glad to contribute to the communitywide COVID-19 prevention effort.
“I want to thank all those who sewed for rising up to this mammoth challenge,” Vondras said. “I’m so proud and humbled by their contribution and sacrifices. The guild did a lot of ‘somethings for a lot of somebodies.’”