KEARNEY — A year ago today, Brian Baer was still in shock after waters from the Wood River flooded his family out of their home just north of Kearney on Highway 10.
Today, their 51-year-old home is restored.
His in-home photography business, Baer Studios, has recovered, too.
He has new technology to warn them of future floods. “If we have another flood, we have a plan,” he said.
He keeps a flood checklist handy.
Inside a closet are mops and buckets. He has eight sump pumps. He has wet/dry vacuums. He has covers for his dryer vents so water cannot leak in through the vents outside.
He has installed wireless flood sensors under sinks and behind the washer. If there’s a plumbing leak or water of any kind under sinks, those sensors trigger an alarm to his phone.
Outside, in the drain pipe in front of his house, he has two flood sensors encapsulated in PVC connections that alert him if water is rising.
“The tube is not water-tight or air-tight because if a flood ever happens again, I want water to rise through the device and alert us. That will give us extra time to react,” he said.
“If I had to do it all over again, I wish I’d had more warning last year,” he said. “Nobody knocked on my door.”
Rising water
Despite heavy rains overnight a year ago, he knew nothing about rising water until his fiance Jes Galaska took their Yorkie terrier outside at 7:45 a.m. July 9 and saw water rushing out of the Wood River into their backyard. She raced back inside and woke Baer. “I stepped off the patio into water that was ankle-deep,” he said.
In the next hour, he and Jes rescued props Baer uses in photography shoots. They piled sandbags in front of the outside doors to the house. Back inside, they put computers, portable hard drives, photographic equipment and other electronics on tables, beds, shelves and couches.
Outside, the water was 8 inches deep and rising. It began to seep under doors and through the laminate floor. Soon they were ankle-deep in water.
“As floodwaters rose, the floor was bubbling. It was rather eerie,” he said.
As he and Jes scrambled, a friend called warning him that Highway 10 was about to be closed, but they couldn’t drive away because the water was too deep for their vehicles. If they opened a door, more water would pour into the house, so they took the screen off a back window and climbed out into knee-deep water and sloshed their way to the road.
The friend picked them up. They each carried a backpack full of camera gear, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. Jes carried the dog in one arm and the cat in another. The last thing Baer did was turn off the electricity. “There was no time to even grab pajamas,” he said.
As he fled, he gazed over his 17-acre property.
“Every inch of it was under at least 2 feet of water. Some parts were 15 feet under. Our house is on the highest part of the property,” he said.
When they got to the highway, they heard a giant tree crashing. An empty 2,000-gallon fuel tank had shot up through the ground like a cork. “There was nothing to do but wait for the water to crest and recede,” Baer said.
Recovering
The next day, friends and colleagues, unannounced, showed up at the Baer home and got to work with equipment, trailers and muscles.
The family, which includes Baer’s 15-year-old daughter McKenna, spent the next 77 days living with Baer’s father in Kearney. Baer rented space over ABC Drug and Gift at 2123 Central Ave. where he ran his business for three months.
They returned home in late September. “That didn’t mean we were back to normal, but at least we were sleeping on mattresses on the floor. We had one shower and a roughed-in kitchen. We were waiting for new furniture, but at least the place was livable,” he said.
“Everything from 4 feet down had to be torn out with exception of a few tile floors. Drywall came down, insulation came down, electrical plugs were replaced: every mechanical system, air conditioning, furnaces, ductwork. Everything was professionally cleaned, every door and doorknob,” he said.
Only the windows survived. Jes’s father, Keith Pfeifer of Humphrey, built the kitchen cabinets. They shopped locally for all new furniture. “A couple of wooden pieces survived, but every couch and upholstered item had to be replaced,” he said.
They had a schedule to keep — the insurance company set a deadline of 180 days for repairs. “By Day 100-120 we could catch our breath a little, but life continued. We had a business to operate,” Baer said.
COVID-19 intrudes
Then, in March, COVID-19 came. Baer shut down business for six weeks. Slowly reopening in May, he focused on outdoor appointments, then resumed indoor studio sessions “with a few restrictions,” he said.
He now schedules two shoots per day rather than three so he can thoroughly clean and disinfect between appointments.
He and Jes postponed plans to marry in the backyard this spring and pushed that back to fall. “We had to deal with things as things got thrown at us,” he said. Jes is a photographer with a business in Omaha.
While his photography business is strong, he made little profit last year because of the extreme costs of renovations of the house. “It was a pretty good year for business only because we worked twice as hard,” he said.
Hidden blessings
But the past year had its high points, too. He said families are realizing the lifetime value of senior photos for their high school students, especially after COVID-19 canceled senior proms and commencement this spring. He has seen an increase in family portrait requests for the same reason.
Baer is grateful for the 77 days the family lived with his father last year. His father died a few weeks ago. “In hindsight, it was a real gift to live in his house,” Baer said.
Most of all, he treasures the friends, strangers and colleagues who pitched in when his world turned wet and dark.
“You realize the important things are family and the relationships you accumulate in life,” he said.