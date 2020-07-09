LEXINGTON — The last nine months have not been kind to this city.
First came the disastrous flood of July 8-9, 2019, when nearly 5 inches of rain drenched this city overnight and sent the Platte River over its banks.
In March, as repairs were underway, Mother Nature turned on her fury again, bringing in COVID-19. Cases in Dawson County were among the highest in the state.
Now, one year after the flood, repairs are slowly resuming, but contractors remain jittery, according to Tammy Jeffs, the community service director for the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska. She leads the Dawson County Recovery Group that formed last fall in response to the disaster.
“We’ve had a hard time getting bids completed here in Lexington because of COVID-19,” she said. “Contractors didn’t want to do inspections. That kind of derailed us, but we’re still heading forward.”
Of the 419 individuals or families who applied for disaster assistance after the July 2019 flood, 349 cases remain open. Of those, 55 are “active cases in various stages of progress,” Jeffs said.
Jeffs also serves on the executive board of the Kearney Area Disaster Recovery Group, a similar nonprofit in Kearney.
‘Help me’
When Dawson County was declared a federal disaster area not long after the flood, officials expected to assist about 100 households, but on July 18, a one-day event called One Stop was held where flood victims could talk to representatives of various agencies, and 400 people showed up.
Since the county had no long-term recovery group, the DCRG was created last November. The executive committee includes Rhonda Guthard of the United Way in both Kearney and Lexington, and Andrea McClintock, head of Dawson Area Development.
DCRG first wrote policies and bylaws and a mission statement, established a fiscal agent and elected officers. In January it submitted grant requests to various foundations so it could hire advocates to work with homeowners who needed help.
In February, advocates were hired and trained on FEMA disaster case management. They are Danny Penaflor, Maria Barocio, Rosio Pastor and Diana Romero.
All are bilingual. “They are active members in their community and trusted with information about a family’s needs and able to direct them to appropriate resources,” she added.
Off and running
By late February, the group was up and running. The advocates ranked the damaged houses by level of need with basic needs being priority. Atop the list were houses where children, elderly and low-income individuals were displaced or houses remain damaged. Cosmetic items were moved down the list.
The group is helping homeowners deal with damage such as collapsing walls, mold, and repairs to furnaces, air-conditioning, water heaters and wells. They are focusing on repairs that will make the houses habitable and safe, such as repair and/or replacement to HVAC units and water heaters, improving water wells to drinkable standards, and remediating mold.
They also have examined accounts, determined what damages FEMA had paid for and made sure hard-hit homeowners didn’t receive money from other sources, such as their insurance companies or a church foundation.
“They can’t get money from two accounts,” said Jeffs. “The aim is to cover their losses, but not gain anything.”
“We are trying to utilize all resources available such as Orphan Grain Train, United Methodist funds, statewide and private foundation funds,” Jeffs said, along with federal funds such as Disaster CSBG and the Weatherization Program.
COVID-19 shutdown
In mid-March, as the program was well underway, COVID-19 shut it down. It’s been slow to restart.
“Contractors weren’t going into homes. A few just started going in to do bids, but we need more contractors. They are afraid to go into homes, or they have work outside the county,” Jeffs said.
“COVID has delayed many scheduled projects that were moved back on the calendar and limits availability to do the work. We must use an established company that has a W-9 IRS tax document and number, so that limits who homeowners can hire if we are using federal funds,” Jeffs said.
Filing appeals
DCRG is also helping homeowners with FEMA appeals. “FEMA may not have seen a lot of damage at first, but as time goes on, it’s obvious there are issues, so appeals are in progress,” Jeffs said.
“Also, for example, basement walls may have appeared OK initially when FEMA inspected, but as the year has progressed, some things are drying out. Walls have cracked and started to bow,” she said.
It is too late for homeowners to seek FEMA help, but if homeowners have found a new issue not covered in their initial FEMA paperwork, they can appeal.
“We are appealing with more documentation and photos,” Jeffs said. “Mold is still a big issue.”
DCRG recently received a $50,000 grant from the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund to pay vendors, or to reimburse homeowners for flood-related expenses.
“We are finding homes that have not been repaired due to lack of funds. The Rebuild funds help move the family toward recovery. It is a step toward hope and moving forward,” Jeffs said.
Anonymous donor
DCRG has received money from a foundation that does not want to be named, along with the Orphan Grain Train.
Members of DCRG include representatives of the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Lexington Area United Way, Dawson Area Development, Two Rivers Public Health, Dawson County Emergency Management, Lexington Community Foundation and Region 2 Behavioral Health.
Support also comes from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and a FEMA liaison.
Jeffs hopes DCRG can finish work in Dawson County by the end of this year, “but we may need to extend it because COVID-19 was not in our plans,” she said.