KEARNEY — A graduation ceremony will happen, the Kearney Public School Board of Education affirmed Monday night, though the format still is up in the air.
The district announced April 3 that a graduation ceremony would be held 6 p.m. June 19; however, the format will not be decided until May 15, Superintendent Kent Edwards said Monday.
“We may have to use the virtual (option), we might not,” Edwards said. “It would be prudent for us to have multiple scenarios.”
The “least attractive” of those options, he noted, is a virtual ceremony.
The school board passed a resolution at its Zoom meeting Monday to authorize the board and superintendent to develop graduation requirements and issue a diploma to the students who meet those requirements. This motion also gave authorization to adjust other policies related to grading and advancement.
Board member Wendy Kreis said, “This week and this month, the focus is on graduation.”
Edwards said the district has several options for a graduation ceremony. Looking ahead, he believes there will be enough information on the pandemic to know which formats need to be eliminated by May 15.
However, the situation is “ever-changing.”
Should the superintendent decide to hold a modified in-person ceremony, for example, on May 15, but then Gov. Pete Ricketts announces an extension of social distancing guidelines, KPS still may have to adjust its plan.
The resolution passed by the board also outlined that the superintendent is authorized to look at which students were on track to graduate before the pandemic changed the delivery format of education. Should these students continue to fulfill requirements, not fully outlined in the resolution, those students would be allowed to graduate.
Regarding students who were either ineligible to graduate or not on track to do so in March, the board and superintendent are authorized to determine what requirements and what support systems may be implemented so that those students could become eligible to graduate.
Amid the technicalities and ever-changing pandemic landscape, board members seemed committed to making sure students who meet requirements will be allowed to graduate and younger students will be allowed to advance grade levels.
“I hope that through the stressful times that we’re going through for students this would give some certainty. Largely, we want students to advance. We want students to graduate,” said board member Drew Blessing.
Also at the Monday night meeting, the board:
- Awarded a bid to Springer Roofing Co. of Kearney in the amount of $167,770 for Central Elementary School/Merryman Performing Arts Center and $381,173 for Sunrise Middle School to retrofit the buildings’ roofs.
- Heard a facilities report on the construction at Sunrise Middle School and Kearney High School, both of which are on budget and on schedule. For the first time, the report also included an update on the new Hanny Arram Center for Success, where demolition is underway.
- Approved a new position for an assistant principal at both Bryant and Emerson elementary schools, a role that will be filled by Meredith Johnson for the 2020-21 school year.
tiffany.stoiber@kearneyhub.com
@TiffanyStoiber