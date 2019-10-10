KEARNEY — “Weird Science” the movie will be the topic of Kearney Public Library’s next Pub Quiz at the Chicken Coop.
The event will be 8:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the basement of the Chicken Coop, 2115 Ave. A. Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a prize.
No registration is required. Call Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3282 for more information.
This month’s free question is: Ilan Mitchell Smith, who played Wyatt, is now a professor of medieval literature at which California college?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.