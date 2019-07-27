HOLDREGE — Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Phelps County, according to Two Rivers Public Health Department in Holdrege.
According to a Two Rivers press release, West Nile virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito that has the virus.
West Nile virus may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and, sometimes, swollen lymph glands or a rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms usually last a few days.
A few people will develop severe illness and may have high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These problems may last several weeks and those with symptoms should seek medical attention.
Because of recent flooding, there is an extremely high volume of mosquitoes in south-central Nebraska. Although not all types of mosquitoes transmit West Nile virus, the only proven method to prevent West Nile Virus is to protect yourself from being bitten by all mosquitoes. Two Rivers advises people to especially take caution in the mornings and evenings because this is when mosquitoes are more active; wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and be sure to apply insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or picaridin.
Veterinarians and equine enthusiasts should continue immunization for horses against West Nile virus and monitor animals carefully for signs and symptoms. For more information related to horse immunizations go to https://aaep.org/guidelines/vaccination-guidelines/core-vaccination-guidelines/west-nile-virus.
For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.