HOLDREGE — Mosquitoes in Dawson County have tested positive for West Nile virus.
According to Two Rivers Public Health Department of Holdrege, West Nile virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito that has the virus.
West Nile virus may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and, sometimes, swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms usually last a few days.
A few people will develop severe illness and may have high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These problems may last several weeks and bitten people should seek medical attention.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Although not all types of mosquitoes transmit West Nile virus, the only proven method to prevent West Nile virus is to protect yourself from being bitten by all mosquitoes. Caution is advised especially in the mornings and evenings because this is when mosquitoes are more active.
People are encouraged to wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Be sure to wear insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or picaridin.