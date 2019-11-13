HOLDREGE — It came as no surprise to Tri-Basin Natural Resources District officials that fall measurements from groundwater wells in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties showed average increases over spring levels.
“Certainly, we’ve seen something unusual with the fall levels higher than the spring levels ... mostly in areas within the Platte Basin,” Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn told the Hub this morning.
The groundwater report was presented Tuesday night in Holdrege to the TBNRD Board of Directors by Water Resources Manager Nolan Little.
Typically, groundwater measurements taken after irrigation season are lower than in the spring.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Thorburn said there was one well with sensors in the sandhills north of Funk that showed an increase of 9 feet for a while after a July 8-9 rain event dropped 6-8 or more inches.
He added that overall fall groundwater measurements across Tri-Basin were unchanged or up from spring 2019. That was expected, Thorburn said, because of the high rainfall last spring and into the summer.
Irrigation use reports still are being turned into the TBNRD office, but he estimates average use will be around 4 inches per acre districtwide.
Also related to the early July flood, Tri-Basin officials will host a meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Axtell Community Building with landowners in the North Dry Creek and Lost Creek watersheds.
At the Aug. 13 board meeting in Axtell, 20 landowners — mostly from western Kearney County — asked for help in dealing with constant flooding in their fields within those watersheds, even from storms dropping only a few inches of rain.
Issues outlined by the landowners included the need to clear debris from the Lost Creek channel, increasing the water carrying capacity at the bottom end of North Dry Creek and, in general, getting water to move from the two watersheds to the Platte River more quickly.
Most of the July damage began in the Funk-Odessa Road area of eastern Phelps County. Water washed out Road 743 and moved east into Kearney County, past Highway 44 and almost to Highway 10, Thorburn said at the August board meeting.
He and some board members gave the landowners an overview of the process to create a drainage improvement project area like ones already in place in northern Phelps and Kearney counties. The first step was to submit a petition signed by at least five landowners in the area.
TBNRD officials will determine an area’s boundaries and “units” based on land use and project benefits for each project. Landowners pay “units of benefit” fees to reimburse the NRD for project construction and maintenance costs.
Thorburn said today the focus of Tuesday’s meeting with area landowners will be to go over more details about the process to move forward in creating an IPA.
Also related to high 2019 water levels, Thorburn said there is a Republican Basin water forecast meeting at the Tri-Basin office today.
The annual meeting determines water supplies to determine if a “water-short year” designation is needed to implement measures that will ensure enough water will be provided to Kansas under Republican River Compact requirements.
“We don’t expect a water-short year,” Thorburn said.
The trigger for that designation is Harlan County Lake water levels. A report from the Alma-based Lower Republican NRD shows that the lake held 402,804 acre-feet of water as of Tuesday, which is nearly 168,000 a-f more than at the same time last year.
It’s at 118 percent of full and approximately 12.7 feet higher than a year ago.
Harlan County Lake reached a record high elevation of 1,956.1 on July 11 and topped out at 1,958.17 on July 23. Its end-of-July volume was more than 495,000 a-f.
A lot of water was held in the lake throughout the summer and early fall because of flooding issues downstream in the Missouri River. Now, Thorburn and the LRNRD report say, 1,100-1,200 cubic feet per second are being released.
According to the LRNRD report, those releases are expected to continue until Harlan County Lake drops approximately 6 feet and levels out at near the full pool elevation of 1,945.73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.