KEARNEY — Two dorms at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will house patients and/or medical staff if a rush of COVID-19 patients overwhelm the city’s two hospitals in coming weeks.
That is just one effort being coordinated by the Buffalo County Healthcare Coalition, a group of 15 hospitals, safety organizations and other community leaders who have been working for three weeks to prepare for an expected surge of cases of COVID-19.
April 23 is the estimated peak date for this area, said Travis Gregg, director of strategy and business development at Kearney Regional Medical Center and an organizer of BCHC, but in reality, “nobody knows.”
UNK, a coalition member, has designated 380 beds in two residence halls — Centennial Hall East and Centennial Hall West — to house patients, medical staff or others, if needed, according to UNK spokesman Todd Gottula.
Gottula said UNK has been asked to have the building ready on 24 hours notice, “and we’re prepared to move that quickly if needed,” he said Tuesday. “There are some challenges, but we’ve been planning for this.”
Each hall has 190 beds. Centennial Hall East already is empty, and students in Centennial Hall West will move into Antelope/Nestor Hall by Monday. Only 165 of the 1,400 students who lived on campus at the start of the school year remain. Most students went home when all classes moved online last month due to COVID-19.
He said UNK has been working with the Nebraska National Guard with some of the logistics involved in the move.
Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state had entered into an agreement with the University of Nebraska system to provide quarantine housing. The contracts will provide about 2,100 beds with food and janitorial services. Most of those are in Lincoln and Omaha. The state and the federal government will cover the costs of these beds.
BCHC planning
The BCHC was formed a few weeks ago as COVID-19 cases began rising nationwide. The coalition was the brainchild of Gregg and Laura Myers, clinical administrator at Family Practice, 620 E. 25th St. They began talking informally as the pandemic began to sweep across the country.
The two had worked on projects together a few years ago at the Tri-Cities Medical Response System, a 20-year-old health care coalition based in Loup City that encompasses 23 counties, including Buffalo County, in central Nebraska. It is prepared to handle disasters and public health emergencies that could overwhelm the capability and the capacity of the medical community to respond.
Two Rivers Public Health Department, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, is a part of the federally funded TRIMRS.
“But we knew we needed to organize our own community to be sure of our own resources,” Gregg said. “Who else was going to do this? We knew it was time to pull together and start looking at this city’s staffing and resources and other issues.”
The group meets remotely every Friday afternoon, but connects via the internet and phone when needed throughout the week. It continuously gets input from the state and other resources.
Hospitals prepare
BCHC expects 40 percent (19,864 people) of the Buffalo County population — 49,659 — will be infected by COVID-19. Some will be asymptomatic. Others will have mild symptoms.
Projections show five percent (2,483 people) of patients will need to be hospitalized. Two percent (993) will need ICU beds. One percent (497) will need ventilators.
Two Rivers and Buffalo County Emergency Management are assisting with efforts to secure additional space and critical supplies such as surgical masks, N95 masks and ventilators from local, state and federal officials.
Currently, Buffalo County has about 267 licensed hospital beds. That includes 178 at CHI Health Good Samaritan and 93 at KRMC.
KRMC also can add 40 beds to respond to “community need,” said Adrienne Olson, chief nursing officer at KRMC.
Both hospitals say they will expand their current capacity if needed to provide services for those who may need critical care.
KRMC has 18 ventilators, and is converting anesthetic equipment into more ventilators. Respiratory therapists will handle ventilators. Gregg said he speaks with suppliers and vendors daily to be sure other equipment will be here when needed.
Mike Schnieders, president of Good Sam, said CHI has access to 433 machines systemwide that can be used as ventilators. “CHI Health, spanning from Kearney to Corning, Iowa, has 15 hospitals. One of the benefits of being part of a larger system is Good Samaritan has access to shared resources, if needed,” he said.
Good Sam’s trauma coordinator, Renae Jacobson, R.N., said that Good Sam has been active with the TRIMRS Healthcare Coalition since its inception in planning, emergency preparedness, drills and networking with other hospitals.
“We will continue to provide education and support in our partnerships with our critical access hospitals and coalition,” she said.
Gregg is expecting a COVID-19 peak here around April 22.
“But remember, after the peak, we have to come back down, so COVID-19 could extend several weeks beyond that,” he said.
For the latest information, visit bcchp.org/covid19 (click on the Healthcare tab) or facebook.com/bcchp.