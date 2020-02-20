KEARNEY — Where does beef come from?
Cattle, naturally. Any Nebraskan knows that, or at least they should.
More specifically, what does good beef come from? And does the breed affect the taste?
The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Board of Directors helped me answer those questions when it organized the first Best Beef and Battle of the Breeds competition Tuesday at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic in Kearney.
NCC matched a Kearney restaurant with a breed association to promote local restaurants and their beef cooking talents, and to share information about different cattle breeds.
NCC board member Doug Keiser said, “Nebraska is the No. 1 beef state and this is just promoting our industry. And it’s getting all breeders together to promote the exact same thing.”
Beef producers and local business people enjoyed mouth-watering beef hors d’oeuvres served by four local restaurants and one breed association. After sampling, they voted for the best restaurant and breed promotion.
The following restaurants were paired with these associations: Kearney’s Hy-Vee Market Grille and the Nebraska Simmental Association, Cunningham’s Journal in Kearney and the Nebraska Hereford Association, Coppermill Steakhouse in Kearney and the Nebraska Angus Association and Cactus Jack’s Food Truck in St. Libory and the Nebraska Gelbvieh Association. The Nebraska Shorthorn Association served beef but wasn’t matched with a restaurant.
Of these pairings, Cactus Jack’s won best restaurant for its smoked brisket with Mexican corn and Gelbvieh was chosen for best breed presentation.
Cactus Jack’s owner Jeff Leo said he used Gelbvieh beef for the dish though he doesn’t typically pick the breed. I don’t know if it was the breed or the way Leo prepared the appetizer, but the tender and juicy beef made me audibly say, “Mmmm,” once it hit my mouth. I also loved its pairing with the mild Mexican seasoning of the corn.
Though the smoked brisket was hands-down my pick of the day, all restaurants served delicious bites.
Here is a list of what they served and what I learned about the breeds:
Hy-Vee Market Grille and the Nebraska Simmental Association
The dish: Prime rib on a fried wonton garnished with chimichurri and pickled onions - this bite was packed with flavor and texture. The meat was juicy and well-seasoned. Hy-Vee didn’t use Simmental in their cooking.
Benefits of the breed: Diane Duren of Rising City and the executive director of the Nebraska Simmental Association said good beef is tender and has marbling, which she said her breed possesses.
Susan Russell of Sugar City, Colo., and member of the American Simmental Association, said Simmentals are known for their carcass quality. The breed, which originated in Switzerland, Russell said, are adaptable to terrain. Additionally, she said, they are docile and good mothers.
Cunningham’s Journal and the Nebraska Hereford Association
The beef: Grilled steak and beef on a crostini drizzled with horseradish sauce. These simple appetizers allowed for the beef flavor to shine. Each bite was juicy and tender.
According to Nebraska Hereford Association executive secretary Sheri Wieden of Blue Springs, Cunningham’s is the only Nebraska restaurant to serve certified Hereford.
Benefits of the breed: Wieden believes Herefords taste the best. Because the breed is tame she said it could be why their meat is tender and juicy.
The animal is also feedlot efficient, she said, so they more quickly get to a finishing weight. Additionally, they are excellent mothers, she said, are fertile and cross well with other breeds, she said.
Coppermill Steakhouse and the Nebraska Angus Association
The beef: Coppermill general manager and chef Jon Savely prepared 30-day dried, bone-in Kansas City strip and lathered it with marrow butter. The restaurant only serves certified Black Angus beef. The butter was like icing on the cake, I say, and like every other restaurant the meat was juicy and tender.
Why the breed: Dick Hollman of Hallam raises Angus. He, of course, said the breed is the best. He believes the meat is the most tender and has the highest amount of marbling of all breeds. Additionally, he said the breed grows the fastest, there is an ease to calving, they have a good disposition and mothering ability.
Cactus Jack’s and the Nebraska Gelbvieh Association
The beef: Smoked brisket served with Mexican corn.
Why the breed: Southeast Community College livestock management student Myndee Ebbers said the breed has a larger frame, are good mothers and have great meat.
Nebraska Shorthorn Association
The beef: Cubed prime rib and shaved beef served from au jus. Again, the beef used for the dish was not from the specific breed.
I didn’t have a chance to try the prime rib before it ran out. It must have been good! But I did try the shaved beef. I loved the spices on the beef and in the juice.
Why the breed: Nebraska Shorthorn Association representative Greg Crawford of Rocha said, “They got all the good traits.” More specifically they are docile, good mothers, are feed efficient and their carcases have good marbling.
Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Board of Directors
The dishes: Horseradish on Oreo cookies and peach cobbler.
I much preferred the latter. Keiser cooked it over a smoker for three hours and served it hot off the grill with a melting scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Kaiser, who competes in barbecue competitions, also provided his unique concoction of pungent horseradish on a delicious chocolate cookie. He said he thought of this idea when he wanted people to remember his ribs at a barbecue competition.
“Then they always remembered who I was because that’s the only thing that they remember because all ribs start to taste the same,” he said.
Well, I will remember that bite for long time! I don’t care for straight up horseradish, so I quickly chewed past that flavor to get to the more desirable chocolate taste. Other board members said I was supposed to meld the flavors together in my mouth.
NCC board member Lance Hehner of Pleasanton said the only way to achieve that is to practice.
He said it will be good at that point.
I’ll take his word for it.
