KEARNEY — With Kearney and the surrounding area scheduled to be in a winter storm warning from Tuesday morning into Wednesday, the following are closed:
- Kearney Public Schools has cancelled school Tuesday, Nov. 26. Because Wednesday, Nov. 27 is the beginning of Thanksgiving break, school will resume Monday, Dec. 2. All KPS facilities are closed and all classes are cancelled.
- University of Nebraska at Kearney campus will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. UNK is also closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.
- The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave. will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Zion Lutheran School, 2421 Ave. C, will be closed Tuesday.
- City of Kearney offices will be closed Tuesday. The Kearney Public Library, 2020 1st Ave., will also be closed.
- Tooth Fairy Dental Clinic, 121 E 31st St. will be closed Tuesday.
- Dr. Brad Rodgers Family Practice, 3500 Central Ave. Suite A, will be closed Tuesday.
- The Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave., will close early Tuesday, at noon, and will reopen late Wednesday, at noon.
Check back with KearneyHub.com for additional weather-related closings. To add to the list, email Tiffany.Stoiber@KearneyHub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.