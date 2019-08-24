GRAND ISLAND — A town hall meeting at the Nebraska State Fair for farmers to ask questions of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was canceled because of weather-related travel issues for him.
So the Kearney Hub asked four area ag producers — Steve Nelson of Axtell, Travis Woollen of Alma, Curt Rohrich of Wood River and Guy Mills of Ansley — what they would say to Perdue if given the opportunity.
Mills had planned to ask Perdue questions at the town hall meeting with a focus on last week’s Environmental Protection Agency decision to grant 31 small refineries waivers from Renewable Fuel Standard ethanol blending requirements.
The waivers came after President Trump approved year-round E15 use and pledged to protect the ethanol industry at a June 11 event in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“If the blizzard, floods, lost calves and bad USDA (2019 crop acres) report were not enough, now Trump orders waivers,” Mills said. “I feel betrayed. Trump gave such a great speech in Council Bluffs about farmers.”
One question he planned asking was whether Perdue was consulted by EPA officials about the waivers, as required, and if he will insist that EPA reallocate to other fuel blenders the ethanol gallons lost to waivers, as required but not done since 2015.
Noting that ethanol adds value to ag products, Mills said, “He (Perdue) just needs to convince his boss to follow the law passed by Congress and ‘make agriculture profitable again.’”
Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president who has talked to Perdue many times, said he’d tell Purdue that state and federal governments have done a good job in responding to Nebraska’s historic natural disaster, but “we’re a long way away from the end of this.”
He’d also share farmers’ disappointment with the ethanol waivers and with a recent USDA 2019 crop acres and production report that’s “too positive.”
“It doesn’t make sense because of what we see around the country. In the central Corn Belt, there are vast acres not planted or were planted very late. Nebraska is very green, but it’s very deceptive,” Nelson said, because the corn lags in maturity.
“It’s really hard to work with a country like China,” Rohrich said about trade and tariff issues that have cost U.S. farmers billions in lost export sales. “We understood the reason we were doing it, but there hasn’t been any headway” to resolve those concerns.
Meanwhile, he sees other U.S. economy areas doing well while “farmers are still struggling.”
Woollen’s message to Purdue would be: “Farmers are resilient. We respond to market forces and weather conditions, and make decisions based on that. Trade disputes, ethanol decisions and other things are beyond our control and difficult to respond to.
“I think farmers are looking for some clarity and predictability,” he continued. “You’ve seen how volatile they (crop prices) have been because of the lack of information. Trade issues and, I think, the ethanol situation ... have taken ag producers by surprise.”