KEARNEY — Springtime pollination brings allergy aggravation.
Fortunately, treatments and precautionary measures are available to those who want relief from seasonal allergies.
Wind pollination plays a major role in how allergens are released this time of year, according to an area expert.
“Most of the time, people don’t realize that oaks are in bloom when they are blooming because their flower structure looks like this little thing that’s hanging off of the branch,” said Elizabeth Killinger, the regional community environment extension educator for the Nebraska Extension office based in Hall County. “It’s called a catkin, and so any flower or plant that’s wind-pollinated — they have to produce so much pollen. So it, hopefully, comes in contact with a female part of the flower.”
The fertilization of plants may cause nasal congestion, itchy eyes, skin irritation, nasal drainage or eustachian tube dysfunction in the ears. Some people also may be genetically predisposed to environmental conditions if asthma or various forms of allergies run in their family.
One theory suggests these reactions may serve as the body’s defense mechanisms.
“It’s speculated that things that we develop allergies to in the environment, like different types of pollen, probably have a signature that our immune system reads that is in some way similar to one of the parasitic diseases that you might be exposed to,” said Dr. David Cantral, a pulmonologist at Platte Valley Medical Group in Kearney. “In a sense, our immune system is getting tricked into believing that it’s getting attacked by something that’s harmful, when it really isn’t.”
Medications can be prescribed to combat the body’s natural reactions to allergens.
“The allergens affect cells when they produce histamine, which causes the puffiness and itching, so we give them antihistamine to counteract that effect,” said Dr. John Jacobsen, a physician at Click Family Healthcare of Kearney. “They can do weekly allergy shots. They can take a couple squirts of saline and re-moist the membranes and wash away that pollen they’re allergic to.”
Practicing allergy avoidance may prevent severe symptoms, along with keeping entrances shut, regularly washing clothes and showering after working outdoors. Masks also may be worn over the nose and mouth for protection against allergens in the air.
While they can be treated, environmental allergies are a result of a process that nature needs to survive.
“It’s just a part of Mother Nature doing her thing, and producing pollen, so that way, those trees can spread their seed,” Killinger said. “It’s just things (to combat allergies) that you can do yourself because we really can’t prevent those plants from producing pollen.”