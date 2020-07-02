KEARNEY — Painting a mural for children always has been on Ashton Masek’s bucket list.
She’s happily doing that this summer in the pediatric intensive care unit at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
She is creating spacious landscape scenes on a wall in each of the unit’s two rooms, drawing what she called “puffy” hills and a hot air balloon. Atop each hill are four cozy houses, each one a different color. The sun shines from above.
“I wanted to keep it storybook-oriented because a lot of the art that kids know is from reading books or watching TV,” said Ashton, a spring graduate of Kearney High School.
She arrives at noon on weekdays and works until she feels like quitting. That’s often as late as 10 or 11 p.m.
“If I’m in my groove, I will stay longer,” she said.
Ashton has chosen fanciful colors like fragile blues, greens, reds and corals. She uses standard interior enamel paint — “nothing too crazy” — that is odorless for sensitive young noses.
“I wanted to keep it light and whimsical to brighten the experience of being in the hospital,” she said.
The daughter of Jay and Nikki Masek, Ashton did not start painting until she was a freshman in high school, but her talent took off, and the public took notice. Ashton won a Kearney Hub Freedom Award for Youth Who Care in 2019 for her talent.
The invitation to paint at KRMC came from its marketing coordinator Amanda Polacek, who knew about Ashton and her passion for painting.
Ashton first painted outdoors with sidewalk chalk in Lincoln in 2017. She dubbed that effort Project Paint 2017.
In November of that year, she painted a bold “Stand Out, Be Bold” scene on the back wall (alley side) of Suite Child, 2304 Central Ave. Seven months later, she did a mural on the side of Salon 11, followed in June 2019 with a mural on the side of the Jackson Hewitt building, 115 W. 21st St.
She also has painted murals in Omaha and has done pop-ups in Kansas City and New York City. Last summer she spent a week in the Big Apple dabbling in art.
This fall, she will return to New York City to begin studies at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology. She expects to earn an associate degree in communication design and a bachelor’s degree in visual presentation and exhibition design.
She wants a career in “making interactive art for people to experience,” especially in large event venues and unconventional locations.
“I love her style,” Polacek said. “Whatever you want her to create, you know her style will be kid-friendly.”