WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools is one of 10 organizations to receive a $5,000 donation through the Bayer Cereal Experts Grain for Good Sweepstakes.
Brad Quadhammer of Hildreth, who was one of 10 entrants chosen to direct a donation to the organization of his choice, designated Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools.
“Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools does a great job of preparing our local students for success beyond the classroom,” said Quadhamer. “One of my daughters just graduated and another is a junior at the high school. Through their involvement in organizations like FFA, Future Business Leaders of America and athletics, I have seen firsthand how students become prepared for life after high school.”
Wilcox-Hildreth Superintendent Justin Patterson said the funds will be used to support FFA and athletic programs at the school. “This donation has really opened a lot of doors for our students,” he said.
This is the second year of the Grain for Good Sweepstakes that began in 2018. In total, the Bayer Cereal Experts have donated $100,000 to 20 cereal growers throughout the country.
The donation will help provide educational materials, equipment and programming for local organizations. To enter in the sweepstakes, entrants had to grow 250-plus acres of cereal crops in eligible states. No purchase was necessary, and entries were limited to one per person. Winners were selected randomly by a third party.
