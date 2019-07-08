KEARNEY — A storage company owner will take his request for permission to build a 21,420-square-foot storage structure in southwest Kearney before the Kearney City Council Tuesday evening.
Marc Willis of Willis Storage LLC and BK Development LLC already has received the Kearney Planning Commission’s endorsement for his plans to rezone the property and work with the city on the development plan for the tract. Pending council approval, the storage unit would be built north of 16th Street between 11th and 12th streets. Willis currently has other storage buildings on the property.
According to minutes from the June Planning Commission meeting, the replatting and revised development plan of the Willis property will allow for the construction of additional industrial lots with private ingress/egress access from 16th Street.
The surrounding land uses include undeveloped land and the livestock market to the north; an industrial building to the east; single-family and duplex residential housing to the south; and an industrial building to the west.
Also Tuesday, the City Council will consider awarding a bid to build a parking lot for the Fountain Hills Park in north Kearney.
RMV Construction submitted a bid for $92,192 and is the apparent low bidder among the five companies that competed for the project, which will include some improvements to parking near the swim lake at Cottonmill Park.
Miller & Associates, the city of Kearney’s engineer for the parking lots, estimated the probable construction cost to be $105,257.
In addition to its regular meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St., the council will conduct a special meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday in council chambers to review the city’s fiscal 2020 budget. The proposed budget totals $82.5 million and the anticipated levy will be 14.9 cents per $100 of valuation. That’s the same levy as 2015. The following year, in 2016, the city dropped its levy to 13.7 cents.
By comparison, the owner of a house valued at $200,000 would pay $298 in municipal property taxes under the anticipated 14.9-cent levy for 2020. The current levy of 13.7 cents equates to a municipal property tax of $274 on a $200,000 house.
Both council meetings — the budget session and regular meeting — are open to the public.