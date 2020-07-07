COZAD — The Wilson Public Library reopened Monday for limited use. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
- Books by the Back Door has been suspended, but patrons may access the catalog wilsonpubliclibrary.org to put items on hold for check out at the front desk. The book drop on the north side of the building is open.
- Overdue fines, waived since the library closed March 16, will be waived until Monday.
- Appointments for 30-minute public computer use must be made calling the library at 308-784-2019. If a computer user agreement form is not on file, patrons must fill that out first within the 30-minute time slot. Headphones are not available.
- Patrons who are vulnerable due to age or high-risk may come in for 30 minutes 10-11 a.m. daily.
- All people who come into the library should use hand sanitizer prior to entering the main area.
- Those who have been sick or have run a fever in the past two weeks should wait 10 days from symptom onset, and then 72 hours of being symptom free, before using the library.
- The library has the right to limit guests to 25 at a time. Children younger than 14 must use the library with an adult. Visits should be limited to one per day for up to 30 minutes.
For more information, call the library at 308-784-2019.