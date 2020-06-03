COZAD — The Wilson Public Library now is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for people aged 14 and older who need access to the internet and to have items copied, faxed or laminated.
The computer is not to be used for games or internet browsing.
Appointments are for a maximum of 30 minutes. Only one person per appointment may come in. People with appointments must use the west doors and use hand sanitizer when they enter.
Those who have traveled outside the country must self-quarantine 14 days upon their return before making an appointment, as per Nebraska DHHS guidelines issued June 1. Those who come in will be asked about possible COVID-19 symptoms.
Patrons may put items on hold for checkout via www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org or calling the library at 308-784-2019. Physical items for checkout are available only via Books by the Back Door (via the north door).
Books may be returned in the book drop on the north side of the building. Since the library closed on March 16, overdue fines have been waived.
For more information, call the library or email wpublib@cozadtel.net.