KEARNEY — Windy Hills Elementary wants to make sure that every kid at school gets to open a gift on Christmas morning.
For the past 15 years, families at the school have strived to achieve that goal.
Through the school’s adopt-a-family program, families may get other families’ Christmas lists and shop for that family, in addition to their own. The presents pile in the front of the school, until the week before Christmas when families take them home.
“Christmas is very stressful, financially,” said social worker Lori McCollough, who works at Windy Hills, as well as at Park and Meadowlark. “I just think for a family to know that someone’s going to be looking out for them and trying to help their kids have a decent Christmas, there’s just a sense of relief.”
This year, 23 families and a total of 60 kids got gifts through the project.
To deliver so many gifts requires just about as much planning as it does for Santa to do his job Christmas Eve, though.
McCollough, along with school counselor Julia Beckstrand, started looking for families to help even before Thanksgiving.
Starting with a list of families who receive free or reduced lunches, they sent out letters to see who might need some extra help this holiday season, along with any other families they might have heard are going through a rough time, such as a divorce or eviction.
At the same time, they reach out to see which families might be willing to play the role of Santa. Then, it’s a puzzle to match up the “givers” with the “receivers.”
If Windy Hills ends up with more willing givers than receivers, Principal Nathan Lightle says that they don’t let that go to waste and they look for another community family they can help.
“If we have someone who is willing to give, we will find families that need gifts,” Lightle said.
Once the families have been paired up, the receivers are asked to draft a Christmas list. This year, children asked for gifts like LEGOs, LOL Dolls or a scooter. Gifts are also sometimes practical, like toiletry items.
Both families are kept anonymous, but the giving families have some idea of whom they are shopping for and know the gifts will go to a 13-year-old girl or third grade boy.
Mary Fruhling said though the kids who get to open the gifts on Christmas morning are excited, the joy extends both ways.
“I not only like to see the faces and hear the comments from the receivers, but I also enjoy the givers. Both sides of the program gain so much!” Fruhling wrote in an email.
Fruhling, now a counselor at Kenwood, worked at Windy Hills when the program began. She also started a similar program at Kenwood, and says plenty of other Kearney schools have similar projects for the season.
Though the official tally is for 60 kids, this year, there were so many more gifts sitting under Windy Hills’ tree earlier this week.
“I would say on an average about $1,000 worth of gifts are given each year, the children are getting 3-5 presents each,” Fruhling said. “The adults of the receiving families most all the time request no presents for them, but the givers always want them to have something. I feel that is such a nice gesture. It gives the receiving parents the feeling they are cared for, too.”
