KEARNEY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of central and south-central Nebraska indicating the storm could make travel difficult during this Thanksgiving week.
In Kearney, the storm warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, heavy snow is expected, with total accumulations up to 8 inches and wind gusts up to 45 mph.
The warning indicates that travel could be “very difficult” as patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions also could affect the Tuesday evening commute.
The warning includes the following counties: Valley, Greeley, Nance, Sherman, Howard, Merrick, Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney, Adams, Furnas, Harlan and Franklin.
The National Weather Service has additionally issued winter storm warnings for other parts of the Midwest, including northeastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming, according to the Associated Press.
