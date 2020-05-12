KEARNEY — As schoolwork begins to wrap up for the year, construction continues to chug along at three Kearney Public Schools buildings.
BD Construction and its subcontractors have been able to work more freely inside Sunrise Middle School and Kearney High School, as students have not attended class in the buildings since mid-March because of the pandemic.
At April’s board of education meeting, Kent Cordes of BD Construction called this time an “extended summer.”
In previous projects, such as Northeast Elementary School, crews had to hold off on certain work until the end of the school year so as not to disrupt classroom learning.
According to prior reporting, the $6.6 million Sunrise project will add offices and a new front entrance to the west side of the building, in addition to other renovations throughout the school. Kearney High School’s project will add eight classrooms for a cost of approximately $2.7 million.
As Cordes reported at Monday night’s board meeting, construction on both projects continues on budget and on schedule. Each will be completed by the start of the fall 2020 semester in August.
“It will not be a big push, like some of our previous jobs, in the summer since we have some extra time now with school being out,” Cordes said.
Demolition is underway at the new Hanny Arram Center for Success, 3907 Sixth Ave., said Cordes. Bids currently are being finalized for that project.
The first phase of the construction, on the east side of the building, should be complete by January 2021, and the rest is projected to be finished that spring.
The board also approved a resolution Monday declaring that hourly and non-exempt employees will continue to be paid by the district through the summer months. These employees include staff members in custodial, maintenance, technology, food service, clerical and secretarial roles.
The district previously voted to continue paying these employees for the rest of the spring semester, even if they could not report to work during the building closures.
As stated in the resolution, continuing to pay these workers, even with buildings closed during the pandemic, will allow the district to retain employees for the future.
“These positions tend to be the hardest to fill for us,” said board member Alex Straatmann. “And by not honoring our commitment and coming forward and paying these folks, I think we would set our district back significantly in having to rehire these folks. It really is the right thing to do to give them some stability as much as we can during the summer.”
Some of these employees also will continue to work during the summer, and some may be called in to work should directed health measures be eased to allow, for example, Kearney Community Learning Center programs.
Additionally at Monday’s meeting, the school board:
- Scheduled its summer retreat meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, June 29.
- Recognized Lindsey Schukei for earning first place in a state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) event. The conference was not held because of the pandemic, but ratings and rankings still were given.
@TiffanyStoiber