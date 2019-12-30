KEARNEY — Today’s donations of $3,515 have pushed the Goodfellows tally to $68,335.
On Christmas morning volunteers delivered gifts to about 1,200 needy kids. In addition to gifts, donations to the Goodfellows provide warm coats, fresh milk and books and school supplies for needy children.
Donors may give until the end of business Tuesday at the Kearney Hub, at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. They also may visit the Goodfellows’ website and donate online using PayPal. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s donors are:
Mark and Lanette Loseke, $100; Mary Haeberle, $150, in memory of John Haeberle; Allen and Betty Young, $100; Riley and Joan Harris, $30; Gordon Poore, $40, in appreciation of my employer; Roger and Cecelia Davis, $100; Ruth Arp, $100; anonymous, $150; Rodney and Rhonda Week, $100; anonymous, $25; Kearney Eye Institute, $300; Richard and Kathleen Pilakowski, $50; Alan and Jan Baker, $100; Walmart, $250.
Cabela’s employees, $310; Kearney Jeep Club, $700; Dermatology PC, $100; Gary Stromberg and Dwana Mues, $100; Mary and Lawrence Nordhues, $100; Daniel and Darcy Svoboda, $125; Robert and Jera Hinkle, $100; Dan and Nan May, $50; Myrl Kneeland and Deborah Paris, $50; Frank and Pat Vasquez, $100; Don and Margie Wiester, $35, in memory of Harry and Viola; Phyllis Pedersen, $50; Anne Sluti, $100, in honor of Don and Elaine Sluti.
