Buffalo County Assessor Ethel Skinner previously said she is not proficient with the widely used software system that computerizes the assessment process, but that has no detrimental effects on her office.

Seven-step plan

After an overflow crowd told the Buffalo County Board on July 8, 2019, that it was past time to resolve property valuation issues, Board Chairman Bill McMullen drafted a seven-step plan to help guide Assessor Ethel Skinner in addressing the issues.

Here are components of the seven-step plan and the results:

Step 1: Outside review of assessor’s office procedures

Result: Nebraska Property Tax Administrator’s Office observed assessor’s office operations.

Step 2: Training of assessor’s staff

Result: Staff received in-house and outside training.

Step 3: Flagging assessments that increase or decrease by 5 percent or more

Step 4: Sending preliminary valuation notices on Feb. 1 so property owners and assessor’s office can correct mistakes before the valuation protest period

Step 5: Sending reminders to property owners about filing dates and deadlines

Results 3, 4 and 5: Preliminary valuation notices sent, notices for homestead exemptions and other reminders sent or announced in print and broadcast.

Step 6: Educate public about assessment process

Result: Skinner spoke to real estate agents and service clubs.

Step 7: Appoint advisory committee to work with the assessor’s office

Result: Seven-member committee formed and met several times.