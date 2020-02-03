KEARNEY — For the second time in less than two months, Kearney emergency crews have made ice rescues.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday rescue personnel were called to the swim lake at Fort Kearny Recreation Area south of Kearney for a 44-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter who had both fallen into the frozen water.
The two had ventured out onto the ice to recover a dog who had fallen through the ice, said Lt. Jason Koetters of the Kearney Police Department. A walker on the nearby hike-bike trail notified authorities.
KPD officers arrived at the scene, and deployed rescue throw bags with rope to the woman and the girl. The duo were about 80-90 feet from the shoreline.
“It made it difficult to use those (throw bags) because it’s hard to throw them that far,” said Koetters.
The woman and child grabbed the throw bags and were pulled to safety. They were transported to a Kearney hospital for lowered body temperatures.
Their medical condition was unknown early this morning.
KPD has had eight 75-foot throw bags on each shift for about a year to use in the event of ice or water rescues. Sunday was the second time KPD officers have used the throw bags since purchasing them in February 2019.
The bags cost $647.
In May, officers used a throw bag for a man who fell into Kearney Canal at the Avenue M bridge and was unable to swim.
With temperatures on the rise authorities warn the public to use extreme caution before venturing onto any body of ice. Sunday’s high temperature in the Kearney area was 64 degrees.
“Ice this time of year can be very dangerous and people should be very, very careful and not go out on it,” Koetters said.
On Christmas Eve Kearney resident Jessica McDonald and her children were walking their new dog at Cottonmill Lake in unseasonably warm temperatures when the mixed-breed dog broke free, went out on the ice to check out the geese and fell through.
KVFD’s Dive and Rescue Team recovered the dog that had fallen through ice. The dog died after being pulled from the lake. However, thanks to donations, the family was able to get another dog.
