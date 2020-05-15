KEARNEY – A Dawson County woman in her 80s is the seventh person to die from COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district. She died Wednesday after being hospitalized. She had previous underlying conditions.

As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Two Rivers had 925 cases of COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Six new cases were confirmed Thursday in the seven-county district: two in Dawson County, two in Buffalo County and one in Kearney County.

Total cases to date in the district are:

- Dawson County – 756

- Buffalo County– 130

- Franklin County - 4

- Gosper County– 13

- Harlan County - 0

- Kearney County– 10

- Phelps County- 11

COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call DHHS at 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Or, call Two Rivers at 308-995-4778. Its website is trphd.org.