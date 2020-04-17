KEARNEY - A woman was taken into custody late Friday following a police standoff at Emerson Place Apartments in Kearney.
On Friday afternoon the Kearney Police Department was called to the apartment complex at 600 E. 23rd St., just east of the Kearney Post Office.
According to the Kearney Police Department Twitter page, the Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) team was on the scene.
The woman was arrested around 5:15 p.m., police radio traffic indicated, and was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan to be medically cleared before being taken to jail. Details about the incident are unclear.
In addition to KPD, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene. No other details are available at this time. Check back at kearneyhub.com for updates.