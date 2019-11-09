HASTINGS (AP) — A woman accused of being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Hastings man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Adams County Court records say 23-year-old Katherine Creigh entered the plea Thursday to misdemeanor obstruction of government operations. She’d been charged as an accessory in the slaying of Jose Hansen. Prosecutors say Hansen was killed during a robbery attempt by Daniel Harden and Deante Mullen.
