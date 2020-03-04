KEARNEY — The Nebraska Democratic Party Women’s Caucus will host a Women’s March and Rally starting at 1 p.m. Saturday to champion equality for all people.
The march begins on East 25th Street in front of the Museum of Nebraska Art and goes to Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., where the rally will take place.
The NDPWC aims to inspire, recruit, train and help fund progressive women in the Democratic Party. The event hopes to increase the number of women who vote, run for office, and serve in elected and appointed positions.