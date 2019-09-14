WOOD RIVER — The public is invited to sing with the Wood River Area Community Choir, directed by Vincent Boudreau. It is starting its 18th continuous year.
The organizational meeting and first practice will be 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River. Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled 4-6 p.m. Sundays.
At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8, the choir will perform a new cantata, “The Thrill of Hope,” by Joseph Maartin and Heather Sorenson, at Wood River High School. It is based on the traditional British Festival of Lessons and Carols, but includes contemporary carols. Soloists and small groups are needed.
Boudreau will provide CDs for those who cannot attend every rehearsal. He hopes to have a nucleus of 10-15 singers in each section. For information, call 308-583-2961 or email MVBoudreau@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.