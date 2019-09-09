LINCOLN — The city of Wood River has received $500,000 for disaster recovery in response to March flooding.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced the recipients of $3 million in funding this morning under a special disaster recovery allocation of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
In response to the March floods, Gov. Pete Ricketts directed state departments to strategize for the deployment of resources and programs to assist affected areas. DED identified housing as a main priority area for the state’s economic and physical recovery.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Also receiving $500,000 each are Growing Regional Economic Activity Today (Nebraska City area), Greater Fremont Development Foundation, city of Peru, village of Lynch and Pierce County.
Recipients will use their funding to support a variety of housing recovery efforts, according to a news release. Planned projects span from demolishing and rebuilding homes outside the flood plain to rehabilitating homes, building new units and assisting families with down payments on new houses. All of the projects will benefit homeowners and renters at or below 120 percent of the area median income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.