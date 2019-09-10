LEXINGTON — Construction work has begun on Highway 21 north of Lexington, weather permitting.
According to a Nebraska Department of Transportation press release, Kirk Sand and Gravel Inc. of Sutton will remove the existing French Creek bridge, construct a box culvert then grade and pave the bridge.
The box culvert will be constructed in phases. During the second phase of construction of the box culvert, traffic will be detoured to a temporary road.
The project will cost $499,434.
Traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed in December.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to expect delays.
