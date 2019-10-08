ANSLEY — Construction will begin Oct. 21 on the Highways 183 and 92, and the viaduct in Ansley, weather permitting.
According to a Nebraska Department of Transportation press release, the work will begin south of Ansley from the Highway 2 junction to the Comer Canyon bridge on Highway 183.
Construction includes bridge replacement with a detour, box culvert installation, earthwork, concrete paving, seeding and guardrail work.
During the box culvert work, traffic will be maintained by using one lane with traffic signals. During the Highway 183 railroad viaduct work, traffic will be detoured. The detour is expected to begin in April 2020.
Construction is anticipated to be completed by December 2020.
