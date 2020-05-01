WILCOX — A 35,000-square-foot addition to Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools is nearing 50 percent completion.
“I would consider it on pace for what we were anticipating to be at this point. Things are progressing as needed,” said Wilcox-Hildreth Superintendent Justin Patterson about the $8.99 million project.
Ground was broken on the project last summer.
Two additions are being built to the main school at 404 Sapp St. on the east side of Wilcox.
The larger addition features a new competition gymnasium with a 1,200-seat bleacher capacity, two varsity locker rooms and a coaches’ area. There will be a new activities entrance leading to a commons space that will function as a cafeteria and gathering area for activities and events.
The current gym will be used for junior varsity games and physical education classes. A new kitchen facility will border the commons area.
The other addition will have a family and consumer science classroom and science lab. The family and consumer science classroom will have three kitchen learning stations, flexible classroom space and a separate storage-laundry room.
The science lab will feature up-to-date technology and equipment, multiple fume hood exhausts, microbiology safety cabinet, separate chemical storage area, three large lab stations and classroom seating.
This addition will have class- a main academic entrance vestibule to provide a single, secure access point for visitors during school hours. It also will have new administrative offices and a staff workroom adjacent to the secure reception area.
Patterson said extra precautions for the health and safety of workers during the coronavirus pandemic are being taken by site manager BD Construction of Kearney.
“They set up their own testing procedures every day. Subcontractors coming on site are symptom-free and fever-free, and they screen every day,” he said. “I think people are being conscientious about if they are not feeling good, they are staying home.”
The new office space is expected to be finished in June, while completion of the kitchen and gym facilities is expected by late August or early September.
Not having students in the building during the end of the 2019-20 school year has given the contractors the opportunity to do things like move the sprinkler system into the building.
“It’s been a very good learning experience for me,” Patterson said. “It’s been fun to watch it progress from Day One from the groundbreaking to where we are now.”