KEARNEY — When the sun sets this evening, someone will flip a switch and “Grease” will flash onto the big screen at The World Theatre’s pop-up drive-in movie theater at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
“Grease” will show tonight, Friday and Saturday.
“We will be sold out of the 200 preshow limit today,” Mark Orr, board president for The World, said this morning. “There are about 30 tickets available.”
“Goonies” will show June 25, 26 and 27, followed by “Independence Day” on July 2, 3 and 4.
The World plans to continue the drive-in theater through the summer.
Tonight’s opening culminates several weeks of scrambling to open the drive-in and provide people in the Kearney area an entertainment option.
Advance admission is $20 per car, and can be purchased on The World’s website. If it’s not a sellout, cars can pay $25 at the gate to enter.
The pop-up theater’s capacity is 242 vehicles.